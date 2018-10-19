As an avid reader and patron of Charleston County libraries since 1948 when we moved here, I am interested in the naming of new library that is replacing the Cooper River Memorial Library in North Charleston.
Proper names do not last in history. Note all the statues being razed. Mayor Keith Summey has done a great job for North Charleston and he will be commemorated. But the Cooper River will always be here.
Most libraries are named after the community they serve.
My husband and I loved the old home on Rutledge Avenue that housed the Charleston County Library, Rutledge Avenue branch.
D.F. Bailey
Houghton Drive
James Island