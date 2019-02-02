Charleston County Councilwoman Anna Johnson is worried that keeping the old James Island library open will draw library users away from the new Baxter Patrick location. Why? Maybe because the new one is convenient to no one?
In the Jan. 24 Post Courier, Johnson said keeping the old location would be “like cutting off our nose to spite our face.”
A trite simile, but it’s hardly applicable. There’s no downside to two libraries. I live near enough to the old one to ride a bicycle or even walk. If I can leave my car home, isn’t that a good thing?
The new location has two large apartment complexes within a mile and more are being built. As the population continues to grow, the number of patrons would naturally increase.
The competition isn’t another brick-and-mortar library; it’s e-readers, Amazon and streaming entertainment on smartphones. If you want patrons to make the trip, keep it convenient.
Tim Carswell
Kentwood Circle
Charleston