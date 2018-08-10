Regarding the Aug. 3 Brian Hicks column, “The internet defends libraries. Everyone should”: So much for a “bookish” college professor reading the wrong book on getting rid of physical libraries.
I guess schools and communities should be lucky in that it was only the buildings, rather than the books, that were proposed to get deep-sixed.
We never know, though. These days thinking is at a premium. Which is probably another important reason libraries should exist in our informational society.
Reading books develops thinking and helps make sense of the world. It also develops memory, which is needed for learning and experiencing new things. It’s great to see the library board being proactive in understanding how libraries are crucial in the education of South Carolinians.
Perhaps that concern will also help push the state on a path toward developing the finest educational services it can for its population. It is necessary to ensure future generations get educations befitting the complicated and rapidly changing world they will enter.
The return on investment in this area will be a better educated population. This is important stuff that affects all of South Carolina. It should have high priority.
Richard Ujvary
Waterlily Way
Summerville