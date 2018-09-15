This month is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and I encourage everyone to register for a Charleston County Public Library card.
It’s so much more than a card for books. We provide access to digital materials such as movies, TV shows, music, magazines, newspapers as well as online access to dozens of databases and subscription services that help patrons learn a new language, develop a technical skill and more.
Our already abundant collection is expanding to nontraditional materials such as telescopes and digital magnifiers and that list continues to expand. Did I mention this is all free and available at a library branch near you?
There’s more to come, too.
Thanks to the voters, a $108 million referendum was passed in 2014 to build new libraries and renovate existing ones. The first one slated to open in the spring, Wando Mount Pleasant, will feature a digital recording studio where small business owners can produce promotional videos. Families can take their holiday portraits. Musicians can record their next hit. We’re also working to make checking out more convenient with our self-check kiosks, which will be available at all branches.
We are here for every single one of you; to help you grow, expand your mind and offer you an engaging space where everyone is welcome and wanted. Our staff is working harder than ever to better serve our patrons.
Sign up for a card today. I promise that you won’t regret it.
Nicolle Davies
Executive Director
Charleston County Public Library
Calhoun Street
Charleston