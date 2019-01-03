Following The Post and Courier’s series, “Minimally Adequate,” several articles have been written on how to correct long-standing deficiencies in public education.
Several state lawmakers have publicly stated their intent to introduce legislation to substantially increase funding for public education. Those sponsoring the legislation are to be commended for leadership with this critical need.
The following suggestions are offered:
1) Ensure schools are adequately funded and salaries are comparable to other professions that require college degrees to attract bright, dedicated individuals charged with teaching.
2) Improve college courses for teachers and expand the pre-teaching/practicum experiences.
3) Extend teacher and non-12 month employee contracts by 10 days to allow for staff development training.
4) Require districts to provide formative training, school leadership monitoring and support, relevant staff development, regular evaluations and annual improvement plans.
5) Require districts to include in long-range plans a component that increases parental involvement in their children’s education.
On Nov. 26, the Charleston County School Board approved goals for 2018-20. Presented by Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait, the goals are ambitious and based on needs identified by several sources. I would like to suggest the following additions:
1) Effective leadership has long been considered the most important attribute of successful schools, as evidenced by Dr. Postlewait’s bold and courageous decision to reassign principals to schools where their talents and experiences could better serve “as-risk” student populations.
To ensure there is a reservoir of competent talent available, I suggest resurrecting the 1980s administrative intern training program. This model identified, screened and provided intensive training, as well as practical on-site and real time experiences, for selected applicants for two semesters in two different schools.
Upon successful completion, most were offered contracts as assistant principals. Many evolved into highly effective principals or prominent district-level administrators.
2) Include a way for parents to become partners in their children’s education. With mutual respect, planning and cooperation, opportunities for improved learning will be significantly enhanced.
Recently issued school Report Cards identified nine CCSD schools as “failing.” That prompted state Superintendent Molly Spearman to announce that additional resources would be provided to address deficiencies. All schools named serve students from disadvantaged communities.
As the Rev. Joe Darby stated in a recent op-ed, “parents play a critical role in their children’s education.” Parents cannot transfer or delegate the teaching of moral and ethical values, or basic educational responsibilities, to a public service entity.
It is accepted that parents are the most important and influential teachers their children will ever have. Those who commit to an active partnership with their children’s learning process are typically rewarded with high-achieving and successful youngsters.
Unfortunately, children with limited parental support enter school at a disadvantage. That gap widens throughout their education and oftentimes ends with unfavorable results.
I am convinced and optimistic that a level playing field can be created in public education if decision-making adults will commit to the sacrifices necessary to accomplish the task.
James Walker
Club Course Drive
North Charleston