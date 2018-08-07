I’m not a smoker, don’t like the smell of smoke and I’m allergic to it. However, I believe it should be the right of Richard’s Bar & Grill to permit smoking if it so chooses. I also believe there should be a warning sign at the entrance for people like me and others who don’t want to be around smoke when they eat or drink.
The people who choose to smoke are going to do it whether or not nonsmokers like it, so the benefit of this smoking ban to society is questionable at best.
The additional issue of gambling machines in the bar also raises the question of why the state can run a large number of lottery and other games, but individual businesses can’t.
No games of chance in the bar, but it is OK to play at the grocery store.
Robert Holzel
Chrismill Lane
Mount Pleasant