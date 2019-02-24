Do you know who Augustus Saint-Gaudens was? He was a renowned sculptor commissioned by New York City to create a colossal statue of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman on horseback being led by a winged goddess of victory.
The model who posed as the goddess was a black woman from Columbia named Hettie Anderson. The entire bronze statue was to be gilded in gold and pointed South. It was unveiled in 1903 at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street.
Sherman’s march in 1864 was in my great-grandmother’s path in Columbia while her husband was away at war. Virtually everything was destroyed, leaving my great-grandmother and her family to pick up kernels of corn on the ground from Union horses eating from their feeding bags.
Statues should stand where they were erected. It should not matter where or why they were erected, be it Saddam Hussein, Sherman or John C. Calhoun. What concerns me is that where they stand, they educate.
If it would please the Rev. Joe Darby, why not move the stature of Denmark Vesey from Hampton Park and install it next to the statue of Calhoun in Marion Square? Then we have two sources of education. When one becomes afraid of knowledge, one welcomes ignorance.
In Charleston it should be our goal to preserve history in its context.
