I have never witnessed so much anger in my 80 years. There have always been understandable disagreements in politics, but historically things worked out, and the country moved on to the next issue. For example, President Ronald Reagan worked with then-House Speaker Tip O’Neill and had a successful presidency. President Bill Clinton worked with then-Speaker Newt Gingrich and accomplished welfare and trade reforms.
Now we have no willingness to negotiate, only personal interest in what will get the person elected. We are becoming like European countries. We now have four or more political parties. The Democratic Party has a socialist faction and a left-wing faction. The Republicans are also divided between the tea party and moderates.
The anger became out of control when Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid refused to bring House-approved bills to the Senate.
Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have continued to be against any legislation proposed by the Republicans.
President Trump has to take responsibility for his negative vibes on any opposition. Then we have people in Congress, such as Maxine Waters, promoting rage and disruption. The Red Hen restaurant incident is a result of government rage carrying over into the community.
I believe this anger is now promoting demonstrations instead of discussion. Is this a factor in the criminal rage that has resulted in mass shootings and other criminal responses? Maybe or maybe not, but what is best for our country is to become civil.
Roger Steel
Marsh Hen Drive
Johns Island