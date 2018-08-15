Concerning recent shootings in North Charleston, National Action Network President James Johnson said that, “If those guns were dumped on white communities, you would have the FBI on every corner.” I’m OK with that as well as local law enforcement on every corner, making random stops and profiling. Whatever it takes to get a crisis under control because all lives matter.
So, Mr. Johnson, are you willing to let the police go all out to get this gun problem under control?
Let me remind everyone that a few years ago the North Charleston police chief was accused of focusing most of his attention on the white community and ignoring the black community. So, he cracked down on crime in the black community and was accused of discrimination and profiling.
So, Mr. Johnson, most of the people I know would have no problem with letting the police do their job. How about you?
