After reading Brian Hicks’ column on Judge Duffy in the Sept. 26 Post and Courier, I would like to add a small footnote.
Some 30 years ago, then-attorney Mike Duffy asked to meet with me and clients of mine who had an issue in the construction of their home that the contractor refused to fix. As the architect, I prepared for the meeting by reviewing my construction drawings and related documentation, even building a small model for demonstration. I was so sure I was right that I spent close to 50 hours getting ready to defend myself.
The meeting was very cordial. Afterward, Mr. Duffy asked if I could stay for a minute. In a very succinct but profound way, he acknowledged my thorough explanation, then summed up with the final statement: “All they want is to get it fixed.” What a wake-up call. Just get it fixed. I got a small crew together, went to the house on a Friday morning and had the problem fixed by mid-afternoon.
What a magnificent gesture on the part of one who was not my attorney. Mike helped all involved settle an issue that could have become very acrimonious, time consuming and expensive.
So many problems in life could be resolved, and we could move on to better, more important things, if everyone could act with civility and not be hellbent on proving they are right or someone else is wrong. Thank you, Mike, for a life lesson well learned.
Steve Russell
Architect
