Brian Hicks’ Dec. 19 column on “nukegate” is a telling example of progressive deflection, misdirection and misinformation. Without offering any evidence or solutions, somehow the writer finds lack of regulation as the cause of the scandal.
Perhaps Mr. Hicks advocates the state take over the “means of production” since regulators did such a good job with oversight. The utility business is the most regulated industry in the country, and lumping SCANA in with all “big corporations” is simplistic and misleading. South Carolina government was negligent or SCANA fooled its regulator buddies. Either way, regulations were probably violated, not absent.
The column’s most notable insult to the reader’s intelligence was conflation of “nukegate” with the rollback of Obama-era regulatory overreach related to the Clean Water Act of 1972. The law as written authorized federal regulation of “navigable waterways.”
A vague and untested 2006 Supreme Court decision was invoked by the EPA under Obama claiming all land within a 100-year floodplain and 1,500 feet from the high-water mark or 4,000 feet from waters already under its jurisdiction. In theory, the EPA could have had jurisdiction over every square foot of the U.S. The courts stayed the rule after 28 states sued with a high degree of likely success. The Trump EPA is proposing to adhere to the statute, a novel idea.
State and local regulations governing stormwater would be unaffected.
The idea that because of Trump developers will run wild is simply a dose of Democratic misinformation and hysteria.
Informed readers know regulatory overreach and high taxes strangled growth, killed jobs and created income disparity during the Obama years. Lower taxes and regulatory reform have reversed this trend with 3.5 percent GDP growth, 3.7 percent unemployment, all-time high minority employment, shrinking income disparity and record-high consumer confidence. Sometimes less is more.
Rob Greer
