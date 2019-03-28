I am curious how much revenue the S.C. Medical Association and the S.C. Law Enforcement Association stand to lose when medical marijuana becomes legal.
South Carolina citizens won’t need as much of the high-cost, highly addictive prescription medications they are forced to buy now.
We could cut back on a few drug enforcement officers or at least have them focus their attention on violent offenders.
I seriously wonder if keeping the status quo on marijuana laws is partly about benefitting those who have a vested financial interest in keeping marijuana illegal.
Scott Manchester
Cottonhill Road
Summerville