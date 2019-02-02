Many, if not most, corporate bylaws include indemnification of legal fees if an executive or board member is sued in regard to decisions or actions taken in the course of running a business.
However, there is also generally a clause in indemnification agreements that provides for the recapture of the funds if the executive or board member is found guilty of a crime.
I have been sued several times when selling public companies but, in every case, the suits were found to be without merit by the judge. In each case, when multiple corporate officers or board members are sued as a group, one law firm represents all of the officers and/or board members.
It would be difficult to get good board members in our litigious business environment without an indemnification clause because board fees are usually much less than the salaries of senior executives.
William B. Hewitt
Calico Retreat
Mount Pleasant