Let me see if I have this straight. Some lawyer reveals he tapes his conversations with his clients without their knowledge. He then cops a plea to a five-year sentence for a campaign violation offense, which many believe usually involves only a fine. It turns out his lawyer is Lanny Davis, a well-known, not to say notorious, Bill Clinton hack.
Why would a man, innocent or not, let himself be offered up as a sacrificial lamb like this? I'm starting to believe he should be more pitied than censured. And we are supposed to believe him? Really?
William S. Wood II
Morrison Street
Mount Pleasant