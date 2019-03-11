Congress is now debating a proposal to eliminate loopholes that allow some gun purchases without a completed background check.
We are fortunate to have Rep. Joe Cunningham, who realizes that most Americans, and almost all health care professionals, acknowledge that gun violence is a public health crisis and legislation should be considered to stop the carnage.
Our representatives are debating legislation that would establish universal background checks (H.R. 8) and address the Charleston loophole (H.R. 1112).
The national polls are correct that most of our citizens favor sensible modifications in laws regulating gun purchases and acquisitions by other means.
A man who killed nine people at a South Carolina church in 2015 bought his gun after a background check failed to immediately reveal that he had admitted possessing a controlled substance.
A handful of states also require people convicted of domestic abuse to be subject to restraining orders and give up weapons. South Carolina is one of them.
Strengthening, but not expanding, the existing background check system is one of the few gun-related issues with bipartisan support.
A root cause of tragedies like mass shootings is that people prohibited from owning firearms were able to obtain them.
If they hadn’t been allowed to get the guns in the first place, we wouldn’t be talking about having to take guns away from them.
Frederic Jones M.D.
Heidleberg Drive
Mount Pleasant