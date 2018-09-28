Thank you to the Sept. 20 letter writer about gasoline-powered lawn blowers, which in most cases simply shift dirt, leaves and other debris from one lawn or sidewalk to a neighbor’s lawn or into a street.
Just as annoying is the sound emanating from these beasts. I literally cringe when their operators rev up almost every day in quick succession. Forget reading, working or even concentrating for the duration.
However, I will add that the considerate and proactive residents in our neighborhood have agreed to ban gasoline-powered blowers and limit other noise-making devices on Saturdays and Sundays. This has worked well for us for more than two years because we all respect the agreement and each other, and cherish our quiet weekends.
This can be done in other areas of the city. Get to know your neighbors or go to your neighborhood meetings and present this idea to get their support to curb that noise and air pollution, even if it is just for the weekend.
Rainey Evans
Bedons Alley
Charleston