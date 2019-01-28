Congratulations on your series, “Minimally Adequate,” which has clearly served as a catalyst for change in South Carolina.
What about law enforcement? Check out the Southeast average pay, then compare that to South Carolina. I suspect there are more law enforcement officers working second and third jobs to make ends meet than teachers.
We have a shortage in many departments across the state and impossible shortages in our prisons.
The state is proposing some minimal lip service bonuses to law enforcement officers. Why not consider bringing them up to or above the Southeast average?
Where is the respect for these men and women. They and our teachers are the foundation upon which our futures are built, but neither profession demands our appreciation.
Make no mistake, though, without teachers and law enforcement officers, there would be chaos and turmoil in our streets.
Stand up for this often denigrated but integral part of our workforce.
Cathy Waddell Cox
Jamesbury Road
Charleston