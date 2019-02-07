How is it in the year of our Lord 2019 that the United States would allow the termination of the life of a baby almost up until the moment of birth?
It could be because of the emotional or mental health of the mother when nothing is wrong with the baby.
This is what Nazi Germany did and North Korea and China do. Turtle eggs on Folly Beach have more protections than unborn humans.
The gods in our government want full control of you from cradle to grave. Where will you go when they come for the elderly, the disabled, the mentally ill?
Lynda Denaro
North Highway 52
Moncks Corner