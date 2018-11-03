Now that the project to widen Maybank Highway from the Stono bridge to the intersection at River Road is complete, the Johns Island Community Association would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who coordinated this project: the city of Charleston, Charleston County and Department of Transportation officials.
In addition, this project could not have been completed without the efforts of the construction managers, engineers, utility companies and the contractors. Many of these folks worked at night, and in adverse conditions, to complete this much-needed project. Thank you.
The additional inbound lane means Johns Island residents no longer have to merge into traffic or deal with backups that delayed getting onto the island by 25-30 minutes each day. The quality of life has been much improved.
We look forward to our local and state agencies working together, along with the Johns Island community, to complete future road projects, including the northern pitchfork, intersection improvements at Maybank Highway and River Road, and the flyover at Main Road and U.S. Highway 17. These projects will improve safety and traffic flow on Johns Island.
Nancy Bright
Chair
Johns Island
Community Association
Maybank Highway
Johns Island