As much as I believe that our state’s incarcerated citizens should be able to have access to tablet computers, a 2017 article in The State newspaper in Columbia indicated more than half of the state’s school districts did not have adequate internet access or enough computers to give tests online.
That is a much higher priority to me, as it should be for all thinking adults in our state. Until South Carolina provides computer access to all our students, prisons can wait.
The simple proven fact that a good education can reduce poverty, which can lead to criminal behavior, makes this idea a no-brainer.
Kids come first on this one.
Dayle Fish
Tall Sail Drive
Charleston