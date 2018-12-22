A Dec. 15 letter writer on climate change claims to have no idea if and how climate might change, and “intuits” that one cannot know how it would change in the near future. The answer is simple.
There are people whose life’s work is to measure global temperature changes and the result is that it has been consistently increasing for decades.
Rising temperatures means it’s getting warmer, so it’s called “global warming” and we do have enough information to make predictions. The climate changes we are all experiencing now were accurately predicted many years ago. One manifestation that is accelerating year to year is the melting of massive amounts of ice in the Artic and Greenland. Oceans rise, rivers rise and weather is prominently affected.
I wonder whether the author can “intuit” that all things are made of atoms, including the natural gas, coal and oil he so values. In fact, some of the most fundamental laws of nature are counterintuitive; the opposite of what seems to make sense but are true nevertheless.
The consequences of global warming need not wipe out all of humanity to be catastrophic. While all of our technology has not prevented it, all our resources can be brought to bear to avert disaster once we decide that it’s necessary.
Finally invoking God, as the author has done, as the origin of the gifts of natural gas, coal and oil will not help reasoning that is flawed. If God created anything, its atoms and relativity, invisible and counterintuitive, respectively, without which all existence would end. Science, including knowledge of global warming, trump intuition.
