Although I have lived on this planet for more than 70 years, I never thought I would witness something as unpleasant and barbaric as in history. I read about Romans persecuting Christians and how they were killed by lions in the Colosseum with people cheering for their deaths.
But to see this play out in my lifetime in New York is astonishing and devastating. When the New York Assembly passed a law allowing the abortion of fetuses up to the point of birth and the legislators cheered, I thought: What is going on in our country today?
Thanks to the liberals who promote this type of mindset, we have now regressed in our evolution and apparently enjoy the destruction of life just like those in Roman times. How sad.
Dr. Kenneth J. Martinelli
Sea Lavender Lane
Summerville