Up until 2007, daylight saving time began in April and ended in October. In 2005, President George W. Bush extended the period by one month, beginning in the spring of 2007. It began earlier in the year and
ended later in the year. The rationale behind this change was that it would save energy.
While that goal is highly debatable, the tragedy of children being killed as they wait for the school bus in the dark is a
horrible fact. DST now ends in November, just six weeks before the shortest day of the year. For safety's sake, let us please return the
end of DST to where it used to be, in October.
Tom Di Figlio
Duck Hawk Retreat
Charleston