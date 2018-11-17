On behalf of The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in South Carolina, which owns The Powder Magazine, I would like to respond to the Nov. 14 letter titled “Gun safety.”
I want to thank the parent for her concerns about gun safety for all children. As a parent of a student who experienced gun violence up close while attending a school in Charleston, I couldn’t agree more. I can assure you that it is not, and never has been, our intention to “glorify gun culture on a school field trip.”
The Powder Magazine is an education-based institution. It is not political or a venue for weaponry training. Our Rebels and Redcoats program is held in conjunction with several other colonial sites and follows our mission to educate on the founding years of our state. Participants pretend that it is 1781 and the British occupy Charlestown. The Powder Magazine is the only remaining structure from the original walled city and, at one point, it was a repository for gunpowder. Therefore, there is a certain logic to it being the location for students to minimally experience what it was like to sign up for Washington’s Army.
As part of the visit, museum historians explain specific historic technology using nonhazardous faux weaponry. There is no glorification of guns or violence in the curriculum. Student experiences are designed to reinforce South Carolina social studies and science standards. Students touch historical reproductions to grasp an understanding of the significant differences between items used at the founding of our country and modern-day technology.
The program has been very popular and received praise statewide for its professionalism. For that very reason, it is incumbent upon us to heed the concerns of all visitors. Our staff has been in contact with BeSMART to open a dialogue about our respective missions and how our organizations might complement each other in the future. We welcome all visitors to our state’s oldest public building and encourage thoughtful discussions about the Colonial military.
Mary H. Mundy
President
NSCDA-SC
Third Street
Mount Pleasant