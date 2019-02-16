Your Feb. 11 article, “Keeping the faith,” by Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr., possibly glosses over deeper and more important issues.
The article opens with the problems of “black churches” on the Charleston peninsula and ends with positive actions underway by the highlighted church, St. John’s Reformed Episcopal.
A larger issue may be what the desired future for Charleston is and how that future is best achieved. Along the way, the article mentions gentrification without exploring associated ramifications of income, race, housing and education, among others.
An influx of white students is cited, again without qualification for students of other races. Working-class professionals are mentioned without further qualification for connections to St. John’s plight or Charleston’s future.
A spiritual and social issue skillfully avoided: Why do we still have black and white churches? Altogether, the article represents admirable coverage of St. John’s history, current actions and plans.
I hope The Post and Courier will follow up with insightful articles about the problems Charleston’s black churches are facing, including what is the best future and how that can be best achieved.
Coleman Dangerfield
Lazy Hill Road
Moncks Corner