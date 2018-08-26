Many Democrats want to see Donald Trump impeached or forced to resign. I like him exactly where he is: constantly grinding away at the integrity and future of the Republican Party. I am convinced that his ego will break the party into pieces.
The Republican Party is caught between a rock and a hard place with Donald Trump. And making Vice President Mike Pence president would only break up the base. Pence is too much of a religious freak for me, as scary as the mullahs of Iran.
Do Republicans deserve this? I think they do. They have used deceit in just about every way possible to maintain and build their voter base, and now it is coming home to haunt them.
Let’s just hope Trump doesn’t lead us into nuclear war or a depression in the meantime. Just about everything he touches turns to rot. Otherwise, keep the clown and kill the party.
William A. Johnson
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant