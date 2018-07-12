Your recent editorial emphasizing entrepreneurship was commendable as is the Task Force’s effort to upgrade the Palmetto Artisan Project. One element is missing, however. There was no mention of where these young “entrepreneurs” get their raw material if not engaged with the city program.
The fronds get cut from trees on private property with no regard for long-term damage. I have chased these young men off my garden wall, which they scaled, trespassing on more than one occasion.
If the city wants to upgrade the program and avoid incidents like recently occurred in the City Market, figure out how to supply them with palmetto fronds and educate them to respect private property and the law.
Woody Rash
State Street
Charleston