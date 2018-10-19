It really bothered me when The Post and Courier placed columns by Brian Hicks somewhere other than the Opinion section. I didn’t so much mind his left-wing fulminations, but I was concerned there might be readers who would mistake his musings as factual. Thankfully, they now appear on the Commentary page where they belong.
On Oct. 11, when I read the op-ed by Noah Bookbinder and Norman Elsen, suggesting that Nikki Haley was resigning as U.N. ambassador due to a cloud of ethics concerns, I thought that they could not possibly be serious. Had it mistakenly been placed in the Opinion section? Surely, it was intended for the funnies.
Ron West
Indigo Marsh Circle
Charleston