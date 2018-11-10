I served as a poll worker in Charleston County on Nov. 6. I had done this a few times before and will likely do it several more times. That day, I felt the “American Spirit” that I have truly not felt in a while. People wanted their “I Voted” sticker.
We did not have massive lines (as seen on the news), but four of us were busy all day. We all arrived at 6 a.m., we had people waiting to vote before 7 a.m. The precinct represented 600-plus voters and we had about 40 percent turnout.
Charleston County has in excess of 180 voting precincts, so many poll workers and managers were engaged that day.
For several voters, it was apparent that it was a physical challenge to be there — but they were there, usually due to a family member or friend helping them get there. We are also able to provide “curbside voting” where needed (poll workers take the voting machine to the vehicle) and we had a few of these.
I assisted voters who arrived via Lyft and other transport services, which I believe was free-of-charge for that purpose. Many folks made a huge effort to get to their voting precinct.
I assisted several folks who needed to vote a provisional ballot, or paper ballot, usually due to address-change issues. It involves completing some paperwork and takes a few minutes longer than a voting machine, but most folks were willing to do it.
One gentleman that I especially remember was concerned ”Will my vote be counted?” I assured him that “Yes,” as long as the information he had provided about his previous and current address was correct, it would be counted.
I was just inspired to see how much people cared. It was a wonderfully tiring day.
Let’s go, Charleston and surrounding counties, and keep the fire alive.
Cathy Dawn
Draper Street
North Charleston