It is time to preserve a piece of naval history. The Clamagore, SS-343, was donated to South Carolina to be maintained as a museum.
The state agreed to make and keep the vessel safe and presentable for public exhibition and in a condition satisfactory to the Department of the Navy.
Sinking a National Historic Landmark instead of “preserving” it is like taking a wrecking ball to the Statehouse just because there is no money to repair it.
About $2.7 million is enough to stabilize all the waterborne tanks and begin to restore the vessel to her former glory.
Disposing of onboard fuel and getting the sub ready to become a reef will cost more than $2.7 million.
The state should fulfill its contractual obligation by spending the money to repair her and set a maintenance schedule to ensure that she is taken care of for future generations.
If Patriots Point had been spending the thousands they said they were spending, she would not look like she does today. Museums are not built to make money. They are to educate younger generations and to preserve history.
William C. Bryar
Engineman 1 (SS)
Navy (Retired)
Mary Scott Drive
Goose Creek