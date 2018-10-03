The Sept. 30 Post and Courier commentary page was a complete read on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s judicial hearing with all thoughts represented.
Columnist Brian Hicks, with his usual left-socialist diatribe, did his best to heap tripe and ridicule upon Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Rich Lowry, on the other hand, presented a fair, balanced and factual account of the hearings.
Petula Dvorak, although somewhat pessimistic at the end, provided a good look at the role of the court and women’s rights.
My opinion is that the political circus must end.
Individuals throughout our citizenry have lost their moral compass and some even their souls.
May God have mercy on us all and this great country he has blessed us to live in.
John R. Hope
