Katie Arrington needs to check to see if she can use campaign money to get a hearing aid. Or maybe the NRA will help her? At the debate she had to keep asking for the questions to be repeated? Or wasn’t she paying attention?
Also, constantly repeating the name Nancy Pelosi is not getting her the reaction she needs. Joe Cunningham from the start has stated “he does not endorse Pelosi for speaker of the House.”
Arrington says she will make our flooding problems and infrastructure her priority if she is elected. Well, she has been in Columbia a while and hasn’t done anything to solve these problems yet.
Also, these mysterious nine black leaders who fear for their lives. If this so-called “lynching picture” was published, their identity is already known. And why should Joe Cunningham come to her defense? According to her ads, “she is ready” and doesn’t need anyone’s help.
Naomi Radcliff
Market Street
Charleston