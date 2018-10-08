In the Oct. 7 Post and Courier there were two writings of amusement and sadness. One was a letter to the editor, “Help Church Creek.” The author stated that because of the county’s poor planning, the fix would be $44 million. I wonder if the responsibility for the fix is a burden of all Charleston residents or should the cost be apportioned between the county and the owners of the property.
The story “New Flood map draws an inadequate picture” stated that the buying of property or its development should be carefully reviewed because the maps do not adequately reflect what can happen in terrible weather.
I was told at a young age, when buying a used car, to make sure to ask the right questions. If you don’t ask the right questions, then known problems are seldom revealed.
Therefore, I believe that Realtors/sellers should be required to state in writing the elevation of a property to be sold and any previous flooding in the past five years. Then buyers can make decisions about flooding based on facts.
Pat Kilroy
Milton Drive
Goose Creek