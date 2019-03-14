Many thanks to Brian Hicks for his column, “Only the courts, or you, can stop South Carolina offshore drilling.” The column is one of the best summaries of where we find ourselves.
The most powerful phrase in the public arena is, “I am your constituent.” It is critical for folks to contact those who represent them at all levels of government and say “no” to testing and drilling.
I would like to broaden Mr. Hicks’ closing comment. While the beach you save might be your own, it is also the creator’s and we are called to be good stewards of creation.
Jim Watkins
Wyndham Road
Pawleys Island