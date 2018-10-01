In an Aug. 25 editorial, The Post and Courier asked for the Mount Pleasant Town Council to approve the revised design of the Medal of Honor Museum and to move the museum past “go.” The editorial was written after the third and final public meeting, which was held at Wando High School.
Since that meeting, the idea of a public-private partnership for this museum has been suggested as a possible way to bring all the interested parties together to achieve the desired result. It is now four weeks after the meeting and a concrete proposal has not been brought forward. If there is such a plan, it should be brought forward as soon as possible.
In 2007 I was serving as president of the Patriots Point Foundation Board of Trustees. In May of that year, the refurbished Medal of Honor Museum was dedicated aboard the Yorktown. Our board had the privilege of organizing a gala to commemorate this occasion on the flight deck. There were 42 Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, and I was honored to meet most of them. It was an inspirational experience and one I will never forget. This was an event that united our community and instilled in me a reverence for the Medal of Honor. I also served on the Medal of Honor Bowl Committee for three years and had the privilege to host three more galas for Medal of Honor recipients. Time and again I was impressed by these men and what they did for our country and those who served with them.
Recently, I have had a chance to meet and get to know the new MOH Museum CEO, Joe Daniels, very well. I also know my good friend Mayor Will Haynie very well and have always supported him. I also know well and have recently met with our resident Medal of Honor recipient, Brig. Gen. James E. Livingston, to discuss the future of the museum. I have a lot of respect for these men and know that the controversy over the MOH Museum has not been easy for them.
It is now time to put away any differences that may have created hard feelings over the design and plans for this museum. There is a process in place for the approval of the museum that is now moving forward and I believe this process must play out before this project can be successful. I urge all those who are involved in this endeavor to come together and make this museum a reality sooner rather than later.
I believe we are all excited about the Medal of Honor Museum being built in our great community. It will be a source of great pride and everyone I know wants the museum built here.
It will be a great asset for our community, our state and our nation. This project is bigger than any one individual or organization and will serve to inspire and educate our citizens for years to come about patriotism and sacrifice. As MOH recipient Maj. Gen. Pat Brady said at a recent public meeting, “just get it done, quit messing around.”
Jimmy Bagwell
Vincent Drive
Mount Pleasant