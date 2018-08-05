After reading the article by retired Marine Maj. Ralph Bates on the Aug. 1 Commentary page, I felt the need to convey my opinion on this matter again.
While not a high-ranking officer as he was, I am a veteran, which I believe entitles me to a voice in this matter.
He was much more eloquent than I can ever be, but our feelings on this are identical. I am sick to the core of hearing and reading about a handful of our “distinguished” elected officials constantly bickering about the size and height of this magnificent structure.
My advice to them is to stop treating this project as if it were another grocery store or any other commercial building. This is a National Medal of Honor Museum. It should be seen from afar. Tourists should be able to see it and question what it is if they don’t already know.
I won’t go into what this building represents. I think everyone understands what a Medal of Honor recipient has done for this country. So why the prolonged debate?
It’s as if our glorious politicians are trying to lose this memorial. As a vet, it offends me that the building of this structure and what it means to our city is playing second fiddle to some zoning law that prevents it.
Issue some kind of variance or whatever it’s called to allow it. We all know politicians have a way of getting around anything. I refuse to believe it would be opening the door to skyscrapers if it were handled properly.
In the words of a Medal of Honor recipient, “Get ‘er done.”
Earl Thacker
Killdeer Court
Mount Pleasant