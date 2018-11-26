It was illuminating to read Mount Pleasant Councilman Joe Bustos’ “Road design” letter along with the Nov. 23 column, “Setting the record straight,” by retired Maj. Gen. Pat Brady (chairman of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society Museum Committee). It is obvious that the concept of a MOH Museum began before local retired Maj. Gen. James Livingston came into the picture.
I do disagree with Gen. Brady about the Mount Pleasant leadership being inept. They are very adept in their methods to thwart the efforts of the majority who support the museum.
It’s clear that Patriots Point had been the only location seriously considered for 25 years until the obstruction, disrespect, disinformation and fear-mongering campaign of those few elected “leaders” caused the museum committee to reconsider. Bustos’ letter stokes fears that Patriots Point Boulevard will be moved without a museum, despite knowing that will never happen because of the uncertainties he has wrought. The same uncertainties are a purposeful impediment to raising funds. His complaints about rising costs due to the delays that he and Mayor Will Haynie helped cause are disingenuous at best.
The vast majority of Mount Pleasant residents want the National MOH Museum built here. Anything less would be a tremendous loss for current and future generations. Those who don’t want it here, or only want it their way, should let the people have their say.
Do we really want Mount Pleasant to become known as the town that thumbed its nose at the MOH Museum? If not, show up at council meetings, write the mayor and council members. Just don’t expect a positive response from the obstructionists.
Carlos Smith, DMD
S. Plaza Court
Mount Pleasant