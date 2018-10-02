I wonder if the Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee can stroke Dr. Christine Ford’s ego any more than what I saw on Sept. 27? She is portrayed as a hero for coming forward after 36 years of silence and right before a Supreme Court confirmation. She’s the bravest citizen in the country, according to the Democrats.
I actually feel sorry for Dr. Ford. She is a pawn of the Democratic Party. Dr. Ford claims she has trouble flying ... unless she is going on vacation. She has had trouble with success in education, but she has two master’s degrees and a Ph.D.? Her attorneys are pro-bono; her travel and security are being paid for by GoFundMe accounts, and her lie detector test was paid for by her attorneys.
The three people Dr. Ford said were at the party where Judge Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her said, under oath, they do not support her claim of any sexual misconduct by Judge Kavanaugh.
The whole thing stinks. As a woman I am proud and grateful for the #MeToo movement. All women and men should be heard if they are victimized in any way. However, as a mother to a son, a sister to a brother and a wife to a husband, I am frightened of the damage an accusation without proof can cause to innocent men and women.
What happened to a presumption of innocence? How can Americans expect good, solid leaders to come forward after this witch hunt? The Democrats should be ashamed. Dr. Ford is nothing but a pawn in the Democrats’ game. Shame on them.
Elizabeth Masiowski
Greeley Road
Mount Pleasant