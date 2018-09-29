When students visit the Supreme Court of South Carolina, the other justices and I often entertain their questions afterward. Today, I would instead like to direct some questions toward South Carolina’s students:
Have you considered what liberties the United States Constitution provides you?
What will you do to protect these freedoms for yourself and for future generations?
If you believed your constitutional rights were being violated, how would you work to solve that problem productively and peacefully?
The Constitution is a living document whose survival depends upon each generation of Americans understanding and actively supporting its principles and values. As such, today’s students must learn about the Constitution and how our government works, and I believe it is the responsibility of the judicial branch to engage in this process.
Students often study the Constitution in September because it was signed during this month in 1787. Accordingly, I have chosen this month to launch a new program called South Carolina Judges in Schools. Judges will visit classrooms to talk about the role of the judicial branch of government and other civics-related topics. Please visit www.sccourts.org/edresources for more information about inviting a judge to your classroom.
I will ask you to consider the words of one of history’s best known students and thinkers, Albert Einstein: “The strength of the Constitution lies entirely in the determination of each citizen to defend it. Only if every single citizen feels duty-bound to do his share in this defense are the constitutional rights secure.”
Donald W. Beatty
Chief Justice
Supreme Court
of South Carolina
