In Brian Hicks’ Jan. 16 column, “GOP needs to get right on race,” he seemingly implies that Democrats are on the right side of the issue.
Is it just an incredible lack of self-awareness? Or is it the habit of Dems to impose rules, standards and judgments on all of us, rules they themselves are not required to follow?
Photos and videos show prominent leaders (the Clintons, President Barack Obama, Rep. Maxine Waters, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand) with overt anti-Semites like Louis Farrakhan, Al Sharpton and Linda Sarsour. Veteran Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., unleashed a hateful, racist rant earlier this month.
The newly elected group in the Democratic Congress is bold and brash and will continue to use racial dogwhistles and bigotry. Democrats are rarely held accountable to comment on or condemn race-baiters like these within their ranks.
Since Hicks mentioned a few historical references, let us be reminded the party of slavery and the Ku Klux Klan was the Democrats.
Democrats have appointed themselves judge and jury. They constantly declare racism or immorality to politically demonize opponents. Democrats are self-righteous when boasting about their moral superiority. Quite the contrary.
John Slosar
Pierce Street
Charleston