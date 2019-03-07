I had lunch at a small New York City restaurant near Lincoln Center with Joseph Flummerfelt five weeks before he died. We talked about our future plans for Spoleto Festival USA, his upcoming concerts and life in general. As we left, a man at the next table called out, “Maestro Flummerfelt.” He was one of Joe’s many students who went on to say how good it was to see him and how much Westminster Choir College had meant to him.
Joe was gracious, asked what his former student was up to and shared some comments about Westminster. This was Joe to a T. He was unassuming, but had influenced a wide circle of students, audience members and administrators over his long career.
I first met Joe in 1971 when he brought the Florida State University Choir to the Festival of Two Worlds in Spoleto, Italy. The next year, having left Florida for Westminster Choir College in New Jersey, he brought the Westminster Choir to Italy. It was clear to even a novice, such as I was then, that his choirs were exceptional musically as well as theatrically.
He inspired an enthusiasm and love for everything he put his hand to.
I worked with Joe again when I joined Spoleto Festival USA in 1986, and again I came to appreciate his musicality and his dedication to the integrity of whatever it was that we put onstage. But I wasn’t with Spoleto Festival USA when Joe’s presence was most important.
In 1993, Gian Carlo Menotti, who had first invited Joe to come to the Festival of Two Worlds and then to Spoleto Festival USA, left the festival in Charleston in anger, saying that any artist who performed at Spoleto Festival USA would not be welcome at the Festival of Two Worlds.
Of the three artistic leaders who directed the orchestra, chamber music and choral music aspects of Spoleto Festival USA in 1993, only Joe decided to stay in Charleston — meaning that the Westminster Choir would perform in Charleston but not in Italy. It is impossible to overemphasize how important that decision was to the preservation of Spoleto Festival USA.
At the time, the festival was in disarray with an accumulated operating fund deficit, no overall artistic leadership and a depleted board after many of its members resigned.
While the festival owes a debt to many people, not least of whom were then-board chair Homer Burrous and Mayor Joseph Riley, the festival could not have maintained its artistic traditions and its future aspirations without Joe Flummerfelt. He represented the continuity and the faith that the festival would continue.
Joe’s faith in the festival has been vindicated by 25 years of wonderful performances (and counting).
Now Spoleto Festival USA’s challenge is to continue his legacy and commitment to music of the highest caliber.
Nigel Redden
General Director
Spoleto Festival USA
George Street
Charleston