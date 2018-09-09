With the passing of Sen. John McCain, I fear that we have lost the last of the gentlemen statesmen. His ultimate goal was the good of the country, not necessarily his party. Whether you agreed or disagreed with him, he always respected your right to do so. Bullying and name calling were not a part of his repertoire.
When offered a release from prison during the Vietnam War, he would not leave his fellow Americans behind. Unfortunately, men of his courage, dignity, honor and love of country are rare today. I pray that others in office will chose to emulate Sen. McCain and in so doing return our focus to the original goals of our Founding Fathers.
Llewelyn Moore
Dorchester Avenue
Summerville