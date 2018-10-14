All politics is local, and the major issue facing us in the 1st Congressional District is protecting the coast. Joe Cunningham is the clear choice to step into Mark Sanford’s shoes as a “champion of the ocean.”
A recent letter to the editor was, in my opinion, an attempt to divert attention from opponent Katie Arrington’s lack of knowledge and experience.
Mark Sanford stood up and said “no” to seismic testing and drilling for oil and gas (you can’t have one without the other), and the onshore infrastructure to support it.
Joe will not be a rubber stamp for anybody. He will represent all the people of the 1st District. After all, it’s not about saving the House: It’s about saving paradise.
Alice Morrisey
Thompson Avenue
Sullivan’s Island