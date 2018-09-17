As I work with the employees of the city of North Charleston, I am moved by their compassion and their eagerness to do a good job. Our public works go above and beyond for our citizens. They are polite, know the jobs and produce volumes of work.
Our stormwater crews are trying hard to make a difference in our city, even with the budget restraints they face. Our fire department is the best of the best under the leadership of a chief who started his career as a crew member.
Our police department under its new leadership is doing community outreach to include all citizens in a volunteer effort to make a difference.
Our employees are sometimes restrained by rules and regulations, but in spite of these challenges, the men and the women (employees) show up and do the work that needs to be done. When senior citizens can tell me the names of the trash collectors on their street, it speaks volumes about these workers.
Sometimes others see the face of a city by its leadership, but I see the face of my city through the workers I meet every day. Thank you, sanitation workers, for taking a minute to return that receptacle to its proper place. Thank you, firefighters, for taking time from your busy schedules to cut back growth on the fence of that senior citizen, to walk with me in our neighborhoods, to make sure our citizens are safe and to provide security for me.
Thanks to the workers in the trenches who go that extra mile. To paraphrase a famous author: I may forget what you did. I may forget what you said, but I will never forget your dedication, your work ethic and the compassion you show in dealing with the citizens of North Charleston.
Virginia W. Jamison
SMSgt., Air Force (Retired)
North Charleston
City Council District 3
Longshadow Lane
North Charleston