I see where the number of job postings nationally has reached 7.3 million, the highest ever recorded. But then there are at least another 25 million baby boomers getting ready to retire. I guess they can fill all those jobs with 22-year-old college graduates.
I haven’t worked since 1987. My MBA was a worthless degree, especially in Charleston, where only your brother-in-law gets the good job.
But somehow I’ve still managed to make ends meet, live in a nice house and drive a decent car. God has looked after me, even when capitalism has been a failure at the task. But at 74 it’s a little too late for the job market to finally fire up after decades of brutal punishment.
It’s been a great 30-year vacation. Thanks for the memories.
William A. Johnson
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant