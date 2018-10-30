In response to the Oct. 25 letter “Officer and soldier,” gubernatorial candidate James Smith is a man of conviction.
Jim was awarded a direct commission as a captain in the Army National Guard upon graduation from law school. He did not receive training as a combat soldier. The Army does not send officers to lead soldiers in combat without proper training.
In order to become a combat soldier, it was necessary for him to resign his commission to become a private soldier and receive combat training as an infantry soldier. Jim felt the need to serve on the front lines, which is why he resigned his commission.
Men of conviction do not get “confused.”
Douglas de Vlaming
Colleton Drive
Charleston