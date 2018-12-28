s anyone else alarmed that another condo development on James Island has evacuated its residents due to “an immediate threat to public safety”?
These are not old buildings by any means. These types of buildings have sprung up all over the island. Few of the roads have been improved either. For example, driving on Central Park Road toward Folly Road, I counted seven deep holes that are unavoidable. The suspension on my car suffers every day. This did not happen overnight.
I hope the powers that be stop the crazy growth on this island. All these apartments and condos bring so much more traffic and flooding, which increases the destruction of our infrastructure. And they want a big highway (I-526 completion)?
What about other roads that would take you to said highway? Our roads are in dire need of maintenance.
Let’s fix the James Island connector. Both directions have steel plates covering problems.
Please stop the growth until we get a handle on the current situation.
Phillis Mair
Backwater Court
Charleston