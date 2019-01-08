Reading Post and Courier articles about the government shutdown leads one to believe the president and the Republicans are solely responsible for it and can end it by simply abandoning unreasonable demands that our southern border be secured.
This simplistic approach overlooks the fact that Democrats can also end it by supporting border security, as they have in the past. It takes two to tango.
Please report both sides of an issue and refrain from cheering on the Democratic Party.
Robert G. Currin Jr.
