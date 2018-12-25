The purpose of the wall is to secure our border and protect American citizens from threats like the migrant caravan. The media has fed us a steady stream that they are seeking asylum from threats in their own countries.
But on Dec. 12, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that a group of Central American migrants marched to the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana on Dec. 11 with a list of demands, with a group delivering an ultimatum to the Trump administration: either let them in the United States or pay them $50,000 each to go home. Another group demanded that deportations be halted and asylum seekers be processed faster and in greater numbers.
The first group included about 100 migrants. Alfonso Guerreo Ulloa, an organizer from Honduras, said the $50,000 figure was chosen as a group. “It may seem like a lot of money to you,” Ulloa said, “but it is a small sum compared to everything the USA has stolen from Honduras.” He said the money would enable migrants to go home and start a small business.
So much for migrating for asylum. It’s a shakedown.
We as a country have spent billions of dollars on all sorts of wasteful things, including foreign aid to countries where these migrants came from. Let’s spend that money on our own security.
Ask the Democrats why they are more concerned with the rights of migrants than the security of their own citizens.
Paul Jinks
Omni Boulevard
Mount Pleasant