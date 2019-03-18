Heads were exploding around Washington recently as Republicans vented their outrage that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, had the temerity to state the obvious and bravely opine, “American supporters of Israel have an ‘allegiance to a foreign country.’” The facts overwhelmingly support her.
It’s why President Donald Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, a move that had no purpose other than to delight his evangelical base and Jewish hardliners, enrage Palestinians and their supporters and make any future Israeli-Palestinian agreement more unlikely.
It’s why the United States stands alone in defending Israel’s decision to build settlements in occupied territories. These settlements are illegal under the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and opposed by the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Court of Justice.
It’s why, according to an April 10, 2018, congressional report, Israel has been the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid since World War II, totaling $134.7 billion in assistance and missile defense, and the recipient of our newest and most advanced weapons.
It’s why Republicans did an end-run around President Barack Obama in 2015 by inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speak before a joint session of Congress, where members gave him rock-star treatment and showered him with 26 standing ovations. This adulation for a foreign leader is seen nowhere else in the world and is an example of how U.S. foreign policy has been perverted by Republicans based solely on Bible mythology.
Larry Knight
